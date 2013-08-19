New Crestron Extenders Support HDBaseT and 4K Ultra HD

The What: Crestron has released two new models of its line of HDMI extenders. The HD-EXT3-C and HD-EXT4-C support 4K resolution content and can transmit HDMI long distance via HDBaseT using standard CAT5e/UTP cable.



The What Else: Both the HD-EXT3-C and HD-EXT4-C support 4K signals and extend uncompressed, HDCP-protected HDMI content up to 330 feet (100 meters) via HDBaseT without signal degradation. Wall mount transmitters for each are available with black or white faceplates.

In addition to HDMI in and out, the HD-EXT3-C also includes IR and RS-232 transmission. Instead of control ports, the HD-EXT4-C offers separate analog audio in and out to support DVI, or other devices that don't support embedded digital audio. The analog audio output of the transmitter can also feed a room amplifier or powered speakers.

The Bottom Line: As a low-cost standalone system or as part of a complete Crestron control system the new HDMI extenders provide a signal extension solution that's simple to implement. No special configuration or programming is required — just connect the source and display and enjoy HD video and audio from across the room — or the other end of the home or building. The transmitter mounts in a single-gang wall box, inside an equipment rack, or attaches to any flat surface. The receiver mounts behind a display device, projector or wherever necessary.