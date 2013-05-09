Hall Research Audio Extractor w/EDID Management

Hall Research has released the Model EMX-HD-AUD Audio Extractor for HDMI with EDID management, cable equalization, audio and video status indication, and USB port for connection to a PC.



This device can be used to extract digital and analog audio from HDMI, extend HDMI cable length, pass-thru or learn EDID from any display, and re-clock both TMDS video and DDC data. The EMX-HD-AUD resolves many system level HDMI signal-chain issues by acting as an intelligent intermediary allowing incompatible components to function properly.

The EMX-HD-AUD can also diagnose and analyze HDMI problems. Multi-color LED's on the unit indicate EDID routing and provide real-time indication of the HDMI video and audio types. The audio outputs include both analog and multi-channel digital TOSLINK. Each of the audio outputs can be independently muted, including the audio in the HDMI output.

The EMX-HD-AUD constructs an EDID table (capabilities list) for the source either from internal memory or from the connected output. The internal EDID data can be "learned" from the output, or uploaded to it from a PC via the USB port. Free Windows PC software is available on the product's website that allows reading, saving, manipulating, and writing EDID tables to and from the unit.