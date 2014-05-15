Planar Rolls Out Clarity Matrix Video Wall Calculator

Planar Systems unveiled the Clarity Matrix Video Wall Calculator, a free, online tool that simplifies the video wall selection process by simulating for users what their Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall will look like even before they make the purchase.

The first-of-its-kind tool, the Clarity Matrix Video Wall Calculator enables users to quickly and easily configure a LCD video wall for their project, preview it with their own content and download the results—complete with specification data, installation diagrams and custom renderings. The free calculator is designed to make the selection process more successful for anyone considering a video wall, including system integrators, designers, consultants and end users.

“The Clarity Matrix Video Wall Calculator simplifies the selection and configuration of a video wall system by reducing the process from hours to minutes and making it available 24 hours a day, seven days a week from any PC, tablet or smart phone,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing at Planar Systems. “It offers a very unique online visualization experience that clients love, and distills a vast quantity of data down to exactly what they need to proceed with their video wall project.”

The easy-to-navigate Clarity Matrix Calculator was built for Planar’s recent launch of the Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System with G2 Architecture to help customers design and specify video walls with greater ease, speed and accuracy. It includes an attractive user interface, advanced room customization features and detailed installation mechanics. Users can compare different display models side-by-side on the same wall. They can also upload and preview their own content, while exporting detailed images, schematics and data straight into their sales proposal or project specification.

“The new Clarity Matrix Calculator really helps to shorten the video wall sales cycle,” said Matt Pullen, sales manager with CCS Presentation Systems. “Our clients love seeing their own content on the proposed video wall even before they’ve made their choice. The Clarity Matrix Video Wall Calculator is a time-saving resource that is intuitive and extremely informative.”

The only tool on the market that can generate such a complete set of information, the Clarity Matrix Video Wall Calculator is the place to start when selecting a tiled video array of ultra-narrow bezel LCD displays. With this calculator, users can:

•Create a graphical rendering of the video wall by choosing the model and orientation of the displays and entering the desired display configuration. The rendering can be previewed online or exported as an image to include in product proposals or to share with clients.

•Configure a room by defining the size of the room, choosing one of several custom room environments and selecting a wall color to customize the conceptual design.

•Visualize custom content by uploading their own image or video or selecting from a preset list of content options to make the video wall come to life.

•Compare models and configurations by selecting two models or display configurations and viewing a side-by-side comparison of specification data.

•Understand the environmental and design impact of their video wall by determining the dimensions, weight, power consumption and heat load for their selected video wall configuration, which can be exported into Excel for additional analysis.

•Generate schematics by previewing a mechanical drawing of the mounting array for the video wall that shows dimensions, drill hole patterns, and cable details that can be exported, saving hours of custom CAD design work.

•Export their results by downloading a PDF file summary, which serves as a personal datasheet of their video wall configurations complete with images, schematics and specification data.

•Quickly obtain a quote by clicking on a link directly from within the calculator.