Planar Launches UltraRes Displays at DSE 2013

At the Digital Signage Expo 2013 in Las Vegas, Planar Systems unveiled the 84-inch Planar UltraRes display product line, designed for ultra-high resolution commercial applications.

The new Planar UltraRes 4K displays provide native ultra–high definition resolution (3840 x 2160), high image quality and a range of configurations. Planar UltraRes displays are designed for professionals in a wide variety of commercial industries who require a large viewing area, very high pixel density and enterprise-level features that allow teams to collaborate around more immersive and detailed visual information.

“In commercial, academic and government settings there is a large and growing volume of ultra- high definition computer and video visual information—along with people making critical decisions based on that information,” said Steve Seminario, senior director of product marketing for Planar Systems. “With Planar UltraRes, we’re leading the way for what we expect to be wide adoption of 4K resolution displays in these professional settings.”

Planar UltraRes 84-inch displays are designed for applications including energy, geospatial, engineering and design, architecture, aerospace, control room, collaborative conference room, medical imaging, science, and digital signage, among others.

“For decades Planar has used ultra high definition content and has been a driving force in display resolutions, going back to our introduction of the industry’s first 16:9 HD resolution rear-projection video wall displays,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing for Planar Systems. “The Planar UltraRes product line is a natural extension of our expertise in resolutions beyond HD.”

Planar UltraRes ultra HD displays offer the following:

• Planar UltraRes 4K displays offer four times the resolution of a full HD display. With a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, Planar UltraRes displays make it possible to view the most granular information with sharp focus.

• Planar UltraRes displays feature latest-generation LED-lit LCD technology, selectable dynamic contrast and local dimming for enhanced contrast. Planar UltraRes displays also support a full 60Hz refresh rate and10-bit color for a life-like video experience.

• Planar UltraRes displays provide a sleek design for both function and style. The displays have a slim metal bezel, wide range of digital connectivity options and incorporate failover power supply for 24x7 environments.

• The Planar Profile Mounting System allows for a slim profile when wall-mounted (about three inches) and provides a front service access mode. The Planar Profile Tiling Kit allows for optimized horizontal tiling of multiple Planar UltraRes displays and a narrow image-to-image gap for large format 4K displays.

• Planar UltraRes displays come with an energy-efficient design that utilizes edge-lit LED technology and passive cooling. The displays can automatically switch to standby mode when no source is detected and consume less than 0.5 watt of standby power. Planar UltraRes displays include no lead or mercury and are fanless and quiet.

• Planar UltraRes displays have lockable, front service access, providing ease of service without removing the display from the wall.

Planar UltraRes displays come in three base models to suit a variety of commercial requirements:

• UR8450-LX: 2D landscape display for conference and control rooms.

• UR8450-MX: 2D landscape and portrait, higher brightness model designed for digital signage and other higher ambient light environments.

• UR8450-3D: 2D and 3D landscape support, for decision rooms where both 2D and 3D images and video are viewed.

Planar UltraRes 4K displays will be available through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers and will begin shipping in the second calendar quarter of 2013.

Visit Booth #407 at the Digital Signage Expo 2013 to learn more about Planar UltraRes and to see a demonstration.