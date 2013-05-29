Contemporary Research Reduces MSRP for QMOD-HD Encoder Modulators

Contemporary Research has reduced the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices of its family of QMOD-HD encoder modulators by 10 to 20 percent, according to sales vice president Janine Davis.

The reduction precedes the introduction of three next generation QMODs at the InfoComm trade show in Orlando, FL in June.

The new MSRPs for the current products are $1,885 for the QMOD-HD, $2,295 for the QMOD-HDSC, and $2,395 for the QMOD-SDI.

“The new pricing brings affordable HD content distribution to those who have been awaiting a high quality, commercial modulator, at an excellent per channel cost,” said Janine Davis.