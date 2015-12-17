The Planar Clarity Matrix App for iOS and Android allows the control of the Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System using an iPhone, iPad or Android device. You can use the Clarity Matrix App to perform basic day-to-day operations like turning the video wall on/off and recalling video presets. It also allows users to take advantage of the Clarity Matrix video wall's built-in functionality, using a device they commonly carry in their pocket.

Planar's Clarity Matrix LCD Video Walls now have an accompanying app available for both iOS and Android

Clarity Matrix App Features:

• Power on and off the video wall

• Switch between Planar Big Picture Plus configurations

• Recall saved preset configurations

• Create custom names for inputs

• Hide unused inputs

• Quickly access multiple video walls on the network

• Access display information for support (model, serial

number, and firmware version)

• Link to more information about Clarity Matrix or

to contact Planar support

The Clarity Matrix App is compatible with the Clarity Matrix Video Wall System with G2 Architecture. To interact with a video wall using this app, you must purchase the Planar WallNet option with a Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall.