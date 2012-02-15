Wilder2 Offers Full-Service Marketing

Seattle WA--Marketing veteran Mark Wilder has joined forces with wife Corrie Wilder, an award-winning creative director, to form Wilder2, a full-service, boutique advertising and marketing agency.

“By offering advertising creative, strategy and placement, web design and development, product launches, brand identity and of course social media strategy, our aim is to enhance the in-house marketing team or be that team where it doesn’t yet exist,” Corrie said.

Encouraging potential clients to “Get Wilder,” Wilder2 will deliver strategic use of strong creative to overcome the challenges a business faces. As creative director, Corrie Wilder brings over 15 years of design experience in sports and entertainment, music, and the audio sector.

“Our combined expertise will really benefit companies in the pro audio and music products industry,” said Mark, who brings over 18 years of experience in marketing. “We understand the pressures that in-house creative departments face and the budgets but we also see an opportunity to deliver world-class creative and marketing strategy.”

“We are passionate about marketing,” Corrie said. “In fact, we’re a little obsessed. And we have a lot of fun with it too.”

Wilder2’s services include: