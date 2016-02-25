PixelFLEX Creates Extravagant Outdoor Living on The Rooftop at The Marke

The owners of upscale apartment community, the Marke, recently wanted to create a one-of-a-kind outdoor rooftop experience for their residents. Working with Nashville-based PixelFLEX, they created an extravagant outdoor LED video display that is now the focal point for the luxurious rooftop pool and patio.

“This was our first time working with The Marke and from the beginning we knew this was going to be an elegant installation,” said Jon Lewis, of PixelFLEX. “Understanding their desire to maintain a sense of extravagance in the rooftop pool environment, we had to make sure that the product and installation matched the aesthetics of the space, so we decided to create an LED video wall using our FLEXStorm product line specifically designed for outdoor applications.”

Centered above the spa tub, PixelFLEX installed a custom 17’ wide x 8.5’ tall LED wall using its IP65 rated FLEXStorm SMD LED display with a 8mm pitch. With front-serviceable LED modules, the FLEXStorm is a custom LED video solution that can be mounted directly to any permanent surface.

“The FLEXStorm is ideal for any outdoor application with an emphasis on HD image quality and dependable product performance,” said Lewis. “Due to its custom sizing and pitch options, we are able to use the FLEXStorm to specify and deliver unique and custom outdoor LED video wall solutions, and with its front-serviceable LED modules maintenance is never an issue. At The Marke, the property owners are now able to host events and pool parties while residents enjoy the FLEXStorm from the hot tub, pool or any of the surrounding patio areas.”

To control the FLEXStorm LED wall, PixelFLEX next chose to use its proprietary SU-PRO master control unit. Powered by NovaStar, the SU-PRO is an independent master control with switching and auto-scaling capabilities. Input sources for the SU-PRO include CVBS, VGA, SDI, DVI, HDMI and DP, plus it offers DMX512 and GenLock interfaces with fiber output and internet control capabilities as well.

“The SU-PRO master unit is easily one of our most user-friendly control products at PixelFLEX,” said Lewis. “With its ability to auto-scale all the various inputs, the SU-PRO makes control of the FLEXStorm LED wall simple and easy. One day the customer can be broadcasting HD content directly from their satellite receiver and then with the push of a button they can switch to another input, such as Blu-Ray DVD player, with no concerns over how the content will be displayed.”