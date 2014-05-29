Pivitec is pleased to announce the release of the e64i/o-MADI 64-channel AVB network interface. Believed to be the "World's First" AVB to MADI bridge, the Pivitec e64i/o-MADI is a bi-directional interface that utilizes both BNC and SC Multi-Mode Fiber Optic connectors to easily interface with mixing consoles or any other MADI devices. The e64i/o-MADI is compatible with other AVB network interfaces such as Pivitec's own analog, ADAT & Yamaha MY Card products. The e64i/o-MADI can also be used as a network-recording interface for AVB enabled computers.

"We are really excited about the e64i/o-MADI's potential for applications in broadcast, live sound and recording" says Pivitec president, Tom Knesel. "For live and studio recording applications, Ethernet AVB provides for a more cost effective interface than Thunderbolt and is plug-and-play with recent Mac computers using the new OS X Mavericks."