Pinnaca and FaceMe Form Strategic Videoconferencing Partnership

Pinnaca has formed a strategic partnership with FaceMe, a customer experience platform for video and collaboration. The new partnership enhances Pinnaca’s video portfolio for the company’s global clients. Pinnaca will supply and support the FaceMe platform globally.

Pinnaca is the resulting firm formed from Video Guidance and BCS Global, two recently merged firms in visual communications.

“We are excited to offer our worldwide partners and clients another creative video and visual communications option,” said Dan Tanel, CTO of Pinnaca. “FaceMe will help to provide enhanced collaboration to businesses and organizations of all sizes around the world and open new opportunities for customers to interact on demand via video.”

The FaceMe platform is part of Pinnaca’s digital cloud strategy that includes managed video services; recording and steaming; and video-enabled contact centers. The FaceMe technology seeks to solve user experience and scale challenges associated with video and collaboration by creating a simple experience.

“Pinnaca has extensive knowledge of the entire videoconferencing domain. Our partnership will extend our reach and capability into the global marketplace, particularly in the U.S. market where Pinnaca has excellent coverage and capabilities,” said Danny Tomsett, CEO of FaceMe. “In addition, its focus on increasing user adoption and driving more collaborative communication aligns perfectly with the value of the FaceMe platform.”