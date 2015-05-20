Piksel Joins Sharp Strategic Technology Alliance Resource Program

Piksel, a global provider of video monetization software and solutions designed to maximize the reach and return of video, is now a member of Sharp’s Strategic Technology Alliance Resource (STAR) program, a directory of third-party products and services that complements Sharp’s professional display products.

Digital media and video has become an important way for companies to relay information to their staff and customers; however, businesses need assurance that the underlying technology not only fits their business requirements, but that it runs smoothly on the professional display hardware that companies have invested in. Piksel’s collaboration with Sharp recognizes the strengths of Piksel’s digital signage solution, Piksel EnterpriseTV, as well as Piksel’s ability to support customers in digital signage and online video.

Piksel EnterpriseTV allows organizations to create a TV channel to amplify communications internally or externally, by broadcasting messages live or on-demand to a range of devices such as digital displays, directional signs, and websites. Piksel also offers a combined end-to-end digital media management and communications platform called Piksel Digital Enterprise for enterprise clients that want to manage both their digital signage and online video content from the same media asset library and platform.

“Digital signage solutions enhance communications because they enable organizations to share information in a quick, reliable, and highly effective way,” said Gary Bailer, director of product management for pro AV products at Sharp Electronics Corporation. “Our professional displays are used in all types of communication settings, so we need innovative alliance members that are versatile enough to maximize the effectiveness of our market-leading display systems. Piksel’s EnterpriseTV solution integrates seamlessly into our display systems, helping to maximize the audiovisual communications of our customers.”

To show how Piksel’s software seamlessly complements Sharp’s professional display products, Piksel EnterpriseTV ran on a Sharp display during Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

Don Whaley, vice president of Global Channels at Piksel commented: “We are excited to work with a market leader like Sharp and become a member of their STAR program with Piksel EnterpriseTV. Global companies need to be confident that their digital signage solutions work seamlessly with a variety of display configurations and geographic locations, so that they can effectively keep prospects, customers, partners, and employees informed and engaged. Piksel EnterpriseTV combined with Sharp display solutions meet those needs. In addition, Piksel Digital Enterprise can manage both digital signage and online video from the same platform. This means that we can help any organization maximize the reach and return of not only their digital signage, but also their online video while making the process simple, fast, and cost-effective, for the user.”