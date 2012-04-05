YCD Strengthens Global Sales Team

YCD Multimedia has announced the appointment of three senior-level personnel. Arik Roztal has been appointed as General Manager of International Operation and two additional senior managers joined YCD’s U.S. staff - Mark Bohs as a Channel Sales Executive, and Jonathan Glanz as Director of Retail and Direct sales.

Arik Roztal brings to YCD more than 15 years of experience in various management positions in the high-tech industry. He comes to YCD from eXaudios Technologies where he served as Senior VP of Sales. Prior to eXaudios Arik worked at NICE systems, where his last position was Director of Sales EMEA. Previously, he served as Radcom’s Director of Sales APAC.

Jonathan Glanz brings 20 years of experience in design strategy and construction of retail environments for leading brands like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Luxottica, Tiffany & Co., Macy’s and Coca-Cola. Prior to YCD he served as VP of Global Business Development at Creative Realities. Previously, he was President and Founder of JGlanz Associates, a retail consulting and design implementation firm.

Mark Bohs has over 25 years of experience in the networking and communications industries. He joins YCD from ComQi (formerly Minicom Digital Signage) where he served as Director of Strategic Accounts. Prior to Minicom he held various executive sales positions with Adva Optical Networking and MRV Communications.

“The new appointments underscore YCD’s expansion momentum, and the strategic focus on strengthening our market position,” said Noam Levavi, YCD’s CEO. “The new managers have extensive experience that will contribute to YCD’s growth and continued success.”