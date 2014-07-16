Pexip and Enabling Tech Tout Microsoft Lync Offering for Videoconferencing

With Microsoft having exhibited at InfoComm this year, companies are playing up their Lync-related offerings. Pexip and Enabling Technologies Corp have entered an agreement to jointly integrate Microsoft Lync with traditional videoconferencing systems. The partnership is expected to increase flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and deployment simplicity within IT-led collaboration environments.

Bill Vollerthum, President, Enabling Technologies Corp

A three-time Microsoft Worldwide UC Partner of the Year, Enabling Technologies Corp. has successfully implemented nearly 1,000 unified communications projects within industries such as education, government, oil and gas, and healthcare. By working with Pexip, the company solves interoperability issues related to customers' existing infrastructures - enabling Lync users to connect to legacy video conferencing systems simply.

"Using Pexip's Infinity scalable meeting platform, our customers can now easily integrate Microsoft Lync with any legacy videoconferencing solution, satisfying the need for a straightforward visual collaboration solution that can be seamlessly incorporated into IT infrastructures," said Bill Vollerthum, president, Enabling Technologies Corp. "As a result, users within sectors such as education, professional services, and the enterprise gain a more comprehensive unified communications solution that effectively leverages existing IT investments."

"Joining forces with a systems integration innovator such as Enabling Technologies brings the simplicity, scalability, and seamlessness of our meeting platform to an even wider range of users," said Simen Teigre, CEO and co-founder of Pexip. "With Microsoft Lync being the top choice for unified communications clients, our software simply solves fundamental enterprise communication challenges by bringing visual collaboration solutions together."