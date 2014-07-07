PESA's Mobile App Adds Multi-Streaming to AV Solutions

PESA is the latest audio visual solutions company to add streaming compatibility to its product line with the newly launched PESA XSTREAM Live, a streaming app for Android and iOS devices. Working in conjunction with the PESA XSTREAM C58 streaming appliance, the new mobile app allows users to manage their own viewing experience from multiple live video feeds.

PESA XSTREAM Live provides a superior viewing experience with access to multiple live cameras and fully synchronized audio. The intuitive user interface makes it easy to select sources during the event, while built-in social media functionality allows users to interact in real time. Logos and other branding can be added to the video, and revenue generating ad insertion capabilities allow for targeted advertising and messaging. Content distribution options include local Wi-Fi or publishing to a content distribution network (CDN).

The compact PESA XSTREAM C58 supports a number of video formats and offers a variety of connectivity options to simplify the integration and configuration of audio and video sources. The unit can create up to five simultaneous full-screen streams and one quad view stream. The C58 also allows up to eight audio input sources to be combined, synchronized and mixed in real time with any or every video stream, which eliminates timing and latency issues.

“PESA XSTREAM Live can be implemented for mobile applications that demand high quality, multiple synchronized video sources. It is an affordable way to enhance a live event and is very much focused on delivering an outstanding end user experience. Its ad insertion capabilities also allow stadiums and other venues to see an immediate ROI,” said Chris Thomas, PESA CTO. “We have already begun beta testing with some high-level entertainment venues."

Venues are encouraged to contact PESA during InfoComm to sign up for the early install program. PESA XSTREAM Live will ship this summer.