PESA Vidblox 2K Series of Extender Modules

PESA has revealed its new series of Vidblox 2K dual link extenders, which transport 2K video over coax and/or fiber.



Vidblox 2K units extend high-resolution, computer-based content to or from broadcast serial digital equipment.

Each Vidblox 2K transmitter (TX) and receiver (RX) pair supports coax, fiber, or both copper/fiber connectivity, which can be used to cost effectively distribute multiple 2K video signals simultaneously. Video resolutions up to 2560x1600@60Hz are supported via a DVI-D dual link connector, with analog stereo embedded in the video transport.

For added value, Vidblox 2K modules can be combined with PESA’s full line of 3G-SDI routing switchers for 2K distribution and switching systems up to 288x288. On the local TX module, a looping DVI-D output allows quick monitoring status to check video content and image quality, and each Vidblox 2K can be networked for remote control using PESA’s Cattrax network control software.