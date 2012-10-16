BrightSign Reveals XD Solid-state Digital Signage Players

BrightSign, LLC has introduced a line of solid-state digital signage media players which the company says offer PC-class performance.





Solid-state players have always been more affordable and much more reliable than PC-based signage solutions, but BrightSign’s new XD product line is the first of its kind to deliver the features and capabilities of PC-based solutions as well.

“This is a major milestone for BrightSign, and we believe our new XD products will reshape the competitive landscape of our industry,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “Historically PC-based signage solutions have held certain advantages compared to solid-state players, but today we’re leveling that playing field. Our solution offers the robust functionality that PC-based solutions are known for, but with the dramatic cost advantages and unparalleled reliability of a purpose-built signage solution.”

BrightSign’s new XD products offer video and other multimedia capabilities that, until now, were only possible with a PC-based solution, according to the company. This includes the ability to display Live HDTV broadcast content using an ATSC/Clear QAM tuner or HDMI input. The ATSC tuner is used to play cable TV or closed circuit TV broadcasts, and the HDMI input to play any broadcast content – even HDCP-protected content. All models include an advanced video decoding engine with scaling technology that delivers pristine 1080p60 video and supports 3D content. The video engine is capable of decoding two 1080p60 videos or several lower-resolution videos simultaneously. All models support HTML5 so content creators can use familiar development tools to create engaging content. In addition, BrightSign’s usual touch-screen interactivity is enhanced with swipe/gesture control.

After participating in the BrightSign XD beta testing program, Udi Shemesh, director of technology integration at The CSI Group said: "BrightSign's digital signage players have been improved with every new release, and the new BrightSign XD is no exception. We were particularly impressed with the overall performance of the player's video engine and the ability to playback multiple images at very high-speed. In addition, the video quality of Live HDTV playback was exceptionally high."

BrightSign’s new XD digital signage media players are available in three configurations:

XD230 Networked Player: Capable of playing two 1080p60 videos or several lower-resolution videos simultaneously from local, networked and streaming sources – with support for Full HD, HTML5 and 3D content.

XD1030 Networked Interactive Player: Engages the audience with a diverse range of interactive controls such as touch/swipe, GPIO, serial, USB, UDP and mobile devices.

XD1230 Networked Interactive and Live HDTV Player: Includes all the features the XD1030 offers plus Live HDTV playback via HDMI and ATSC inputs.