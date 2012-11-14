Reflect Strengthens Executive Management Team

Reflect has appointed Vince Bove as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Bove brings over 20 years of retail marketing, advertising and sales experience to Reflect.

"I am very excited to have Vince aboard. He brings a lot of experience and insight into our organization and for our clients. He is incredibly focused on bringing real business value to our customers," said Bill Warren, chief executive officer of Reflect.

In his role as Senior Vice President, Vince will be responsible for business development and sales in the Central and Western United States. In his capacity as Chief Marketing Officer, Vince will assist Reflect clients with insightful shopper engagement strategies for their brand at the point-of-sale, and help them utilize all the capabilities of the Reflect product line.

Vince's extensive retail experience includes leading account teams on the agency side, client-side marketing and brand building, and vendor-side management as a creative resource for major retailers.

"It's an exciting time for digital point-of-sale communications and for Reflect. We have the experience, talent, and products to help our clients accomplish great things. I'm excited to be a part of the team," said Bove.