Adcentricity Acquires Media 2 Go

- Adcentricity has acquired the business of Media 2 Go International, a company with proprietary patent pending Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-based proximity marketing technology. With the newly acquired technology, Adcentricity has added the capability of broadcasting multimedia promotional content directly to any Wi-Fi or Bluetooth-enabled mobile device. The new feature, called ADAir, is designed to add to Adcentricity’s location-based digital media management platform ADCentral.
- Location-based marketing, including the data and activity that surrounds it, is quickly becoming identified as key to consumer influence, CRM and shopper marketing initiatives. Proximity marketing is an extension of location-based marketing, as it connects a location directly to the consumer. Adcentricity allows brands to execute and respond to localized events and activities, and scale from one location to many. With the addition of Media 2 Go’s proprietary technology, brands will be able to directly target individual consumers by broadcasting their message through a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth signal.
- “This adds a new level of consumer engagement,” said Doug Woolridge, CEO. “We can now upgrade a passive digital screen to an interactive digital experience, delivering relevant content to a consumer’s mobile phone, in proximity to the digital screen. Consumers get an enhanced brand experience and advertisers get quantifiable results and measurable return on investment.”
Topics