Casio Launches Extra Value Warranty Program for LampFree Projectors

Casio America, Inc. has launched a new Extra Value Warranty Program for its portfolio of LampFree projectors.



The purchase program offers a one-year or two-year extension for up to a total of five years of coverage for parts and labor. This new extended warranty is available for purchase at any time during the original warranty period and applies to the Signature, Short Throw, SLIM and Pro series of projectors.

“The launch of the Extra Value Warranty Program demonstrates our commitment to providing consumers with high-quality, industry-leading LampFree projectors,” said Matt Mustachio, general manager of Casio’s Business Projector Division. “With this new program, Casio has made one of the industry’s best warranties even better. It allows consumers to purchase LampFree projectors with the assurance that they will receive reliable, long-term operation.”

Casio’s original warranty program offered three years parts and labor coverage and several of the models offered a warranty on the LASER & LED Hybrid Light Source for up to five years or 10,000 hours. Depending on which option the consumer chooses, the Extra Value Warranty extends the standard parts and labor coverage for up to two additional years after the standard warranty ends.

For consumers who use Casio’s LampFree projectors frequently—ten hours per day for five or more days per week—Casio also offers Extended Use Applications. The standard light source warranty is one year or 6,000 hours, but with the Extended Use Application, consumers can purchase a two year Light Source Extended warranty, which will provide three years parts and labor and three years or 15,000 hours on the light source.

Extended warranties are available for purchase through Casio’s Authorized Dealer and Reseller Network. Depending on the model, the extended warranty price ranges from $100.00 to $360.00.