Peerless-AV Showcases AV Solutions at the 2018 Digital Signage Expo

Peerless-AV will showcase its latest AV solutions at the 2018 Digital Signage Expo (DSE) in Las Vegas, NV. Exhibiting in Booth 1917, Peerless-AV plans to display a variety of digital signage solutions, including new kiosks, video wall mounts, outdoor displays, wireless AV solutions, and more. Earl Naegele, Peerless-AV’s managing director of commercial sales, will also conduct an On-Floor Workshop on “The 5 R’s for Optimizing Digital Signage.”

Kiosks

Being shown for the first time at DSE, Peerless-AV’s All-in-One Portrait Kiosk Powered by BrightSign (KIPICT555) features an elegant, sleek design with lean frames and a small footprint. Powered by a BrightSign Built-in Digital Signage Module, the KIPICT555 offers a digital signage solution for any indoor application, featuring Full HD 1080p60 video decoding, HTML support, networked content playback, and an abundance of other features, including interactivity. With an integrated 55-inch commercial LCD display offering six points of IR touch, the All-in-One Kiosk fully engages users, for a variety of uses, such as wayfinding, advertising, sharing news and entertainment, and more.

Offering a range in kiosk solutions, Peerless-AV will also showcase its Portrait Kiosks (KIPC2555 & KIPC3555), as well as custom kiosks offering various enhancements, such as interactivity, printers, cameras, scanners, and electric vehicle charging.

Mounts

Designed with the needs of integrators and end-users in mind, the SmartMount Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mount with Quick Release (DS-VW775-QR) offers innovative, time-saving installation and maintenance features, including tool-less micro adjustment, easy hang wall plate, quick release mechanism, and reusable spacers for both portrait and landscape applications.

Also on display, the Flat Video Wall Mount for Samsung Smart LED Signage (DS-LEDIF) is a lightweight, ADA-compliant solution that offers height and depth adjustments and a modular design for unlimited configurations.

Peerless-AV’s new LED Video Wall Configurator will be demonstrated at DSE, alongside these mounts. With the new LED Video Wall Configurator application, integrators are able to design a custom LED video wall and request a quote within minutes. This will streamline the process for customers, and speed development and delivery time.

Wireless Solutions

Peerless-AV’s DSE showcase will feature the next generation of its PeerAir Wireless HD Multimedia System (HDS-WHDI100). Upgraded with numerous features to enhance the user experience, the PeerAir also removes the need to run multimedia wires, allowing for an easy installation.

The enhanced PeerAir features a new metal case design in addition to 802.11n technology and external directional antennas, providing a reliable and robust signal that can penetrate multiple walls, floors, and ceilings to offer complete wireless coverage. The PeerAir also allows for plug-and-play installation as well as an IR extender for the receiver, ensuring a clean aesthetic where the receiver can be stored out of sight.

The PeerAir Pro Wireless AV Multi-Display System (HDS300) will also be present in Peerless-AV’s showcase. The PeerAir Pro offers 210 feet of full HD 1080p wireless streaming and can multicast to up to six HD displays.

Outdoor Solutions

Peerless-AV’s Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays offer full HD 1080p resolution for a bright, crisp picture. Featuring a fully sealed IP68-rated design and an operating temperature range of -31°F to 140°F, there is no need to change filters or service the display, creating a maintenance-free solution for year-round use

Other outdoor solutions on display include Outdoor Digital Signage Boards and Outdoor Digital Kiosks for both Xtreme and Samsung displays. The Xtreme™ Outdoor Digital Kiosk (KOPV2555-XTR) offers a touch-enabled Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display with a 10-point IR touch overlay for interactive content.

In addition to showcasing new and award-winning solutions, Earl Naegele, Peerless-AV’s managing director of commercial sales, will lead an On-Floor Workshop on "The 5 R’s for Optimizing Digital Signage" on Wednesday, March 28 from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm at the Best Practices Theater - Central Park (Booth 1741).