The What: The Peerless-AV PeerAir Pro is wireless AV multi-display system powered by HD Flow 3 technology.

The What Else: The PeerAir Pro features an extended wireless distance of 210 feet, the furthest wireless distance of any WiFi-based device. In addition, the PeerAir Pro can now support up to six displays wirelessly, and with a pass-thru port on the transmitter, it can support a seventh wired display that is local to the transmitter. The PeerAir Pro has four inputs and the ability to multicast 1080p and passive 3D signals. PeerAir Pro offers improved IR compatibility, working with all major set top box service providers. The system also offers plug-and-play setup, and the built-in IR does not require line-of-sight placement to control source devices such as DVR/set-top box, satellite box, Blu-ray/DVD player, media server, VCR, and game consoles.