Peerless-AV Expands Line of SmartMount Carts and Stands

Peerless-AV has expanded its line of SmartMount video carts and stands.





To fit seamlessly into any environment, Peerless-AV’s new line of SmartMount carts and stands offer a clean and aesthetically pleasing appearance. These new products offer the ultimate solution for virtually any location making them ideal for a variety of applications, including K-12 and higher education institutions, commercial/corporate buildings, and residential homes.

In lieu of purchasing multiple displays for multiple rooms, users can now order one display and create a mobile solution that is used in numerous locations, helping everyone to “Get it Right” while saving time and money. In addition, all new SmartMount carts and stands are UL tested and certified, ensuring the safety of the products that enable mobility without the fear of tipping or structural failure.

The new line of Peerless-AV SmartMount carts and stands include the following:

Ideal for Educational, Commercial and Residential Applications

· SR560M – Flat Panel mobile display cart for general viewing capabilities.

· SR575M – Flat Panel mobile display cart for general viewing capabilities; offers tool-less display height adjustment.

· SR598 – Flat Panel mobile display cart for general viewing capabilities; best for extra large displays.

· SS560M/SS560F – Stands with (SS560M) and without (SS560F) metal shelf for general display stand applications.

· SS560G – Stand with gloss finish and glass shelf for residential and office applications.

Ideal for Commercial and Corporate Applications

· SR555E – Dual display video conferencing in corporate settings in which aesthetics are key and all components can be hidden from sight; accommodates side-by-side 40-55" displays.

· SR575E – Single display video conferencing in corporate settings in which aesthetics are key and all components can be hidden from sight; accommodates 32-75" display.

· SR555M – Dual display video conferencing for education or commercial applications.

Ideal for Conference Centers/Universities/Hospitality Applications

· SR575K/SS575K – Kiosk cart and stand for way-finding and interactive applications; SR575K features wheels.

“We're excited to announce these new additions to our cart and stand solutions because we believe in providing users with quality products at a reasonable price point,” said Nick Belcore, EVP, Peerless-AV. “The new carts and stands offer functionality, safety, and aesthetics that will not only save the user money, but look great while doing so.”