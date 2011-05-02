Bretford Creates New Website

Bretford Manufacturing has introduced a fully redesigned company website, Bretford.com.

Now live, the site was upgraded to help customers, channel partners, and architects and designers to better navigate the specific Bretford furniture information they need for a school, business or other commercial environment.

The new site provides enhanced navigation and search functionality, easy access to downloads and images, a cleaner approach to gathering product information, and Live Chat for questions, all to help visitors simplify their furniture decision-making process.

“Our new website was tailored to help visitors precisely locate details specific to their product selection,” said Cindy Weinschreider, senior marketing manager for Bretford. “The design is well-thought-out based on how a partner or customer specifies furniture and it corresponds to the layout of our product literature and design tools, which are already familiar to many of these professionals. We plan to add features such as the ability to change the finish options on product and environment images, social media communities and more as the site evolves.”

“We’ve made it fun and easy to get started with a new website scavenger hunt. Visitors can earn a Starbucks gift card simply by following clues to six of the key pages of the site and collecting ‘puzzle pieces’ to complete an image of a classroom full of Bretford furniture.”