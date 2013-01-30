Ari Golan Devises f-stop Solution for Blackmagic Cinema Camera

Atomic Imaging’s director/DP, Ari Golan, who received the first Blackmagic Cinema Camera in Chicago, has spent the last several months running the RAW image capture device through its paces.

He stated that a lot has been written recently regarding the product, which is still in its infancy, including several complaints about the lack of current functionality. One such topic is the absence of any indication of what the iris is set to with the electronic lenses.

Although most of these issues will be addressed in forthcoming firmware updates, in the interim, Golan has devised a simple method for determining the actual f-stop for several of what he considers to be the most common and practical lenses for that camera. There is a free download available at: atomicimaging.com.

In addition to being a full-service production studio that actively uses the equipment, Atomic Imaging is also the Chicago dealer and rental facility for Blackmagic products.

Golan comments: “In our 27 years in business, we’ve never seen as much interest in a product as we have for the Blackmagic Cinema Camera.”