pave Creates Siemens booth with coolux Pandoras Box

The German event and corporate presentation specialists, pave Gmbh, created the Siemens booth at the HMI 2014 trade fair using coolux Pandoras Box technology.

The Siemens Industry booth for the HMI had a curved 90 meter wide and 2.10 meter long LED screen ribbon as its central design element. In addition to the ribbon, another circular LED construction with an overall size of 40 square meters was one of the eye catchers of the famous German company’s booth presentation.

The complete size of the Siemens Industry booth came to a total of 3.300 square meters, plus the Future Forum area connected to it, which added another 1.500 square meters.

The Future Forum offered a glimpse into the future of the industry. The audio concept was developed to allow for precise volume controlling, which meant that the multiple presentation zones were used independently for different simultaneous presentations, which did not interfere with one another.

The complete media infrastructure was coordinated using media servers and remote controlled via iPads.

This was the first time that Siemens had entrusted the complete IT-infrastructure to pave GmbH.

pave was responsible for the planning, system integration, show control setup as well as the administration of all of the booth’s network and telecommunications systems (WLAN environment etc.).

Multiple Pandoras Box Player systems and additional Pandoras Box Server PRO systems were the main components for ensuring maximum flexibility of the content playout destined for a total of 38 outputs. Most of the work stations used for the booth setup were equipped with SSD drives to allow for maximum quality picture sequence playback.

Three Pandoras Box Manager PRO systems were used on site to allow the operators additional freedom whilst working simultaneously on different aspects of the setup. The Manager software was combined with the coolux Widget Designer to create a perfect show control solution for the complex and impressive brand presentation.

coolux Pandoras Box equipment list: