Panasonic Shows New Display Series at Digital Signage Expo 2015

Panasonic launched the new LFE8U LCD display series at Digital Signage Expo 2015. Panasonic also featured 4K professional displays, projection mapping, video walls, and state-of-the-art projectors.

“Many customers we talk to think the first generation of digital signage solutions has become pedestrian,” said Art Rankin, VP of AV technologies, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America. “Retail, museums, hospitality, and corporate environments are examples of industries looking for more creative and engaging technologies to capture their audience’s attention. Panasonic’s interactive signage solutions, immersive projection mapping, 4K, and video wall technology are a part of our commitment to deliver brighter, clearer, more dazzling visual experiences at a variety of price points that help our customers stand out from the crowd.”

At DSE 2015, attendees can see for the first time the new LFE8U Series professional LCD displays, which hits the cost-to-performance sweet spot. This reliable and efficient digital signage solution is ideal for retail, public spaces and visual communication in showrooms. The slim design of TH-65LFE8U offers excellent visibility, with a narrow and even bezel width of 7.5 mm for top and sides and 10.5 mm for bottom. The display enables simple, networkable media presentation, with a built-in signage player that allows video and still-image playback via USB. Additionally, the LFE8 series supports portrait and multiscreen configurations suitable for digital signage applications and provides 10W + 10W built-in speakers and cloning function.

Other highlights from the Digital Signage Expo 2015 include:

Projection Mapping: Panasonic will demonstrate how a retail environment can be transformed with projection mapping using the PT-DZ21KU 3-Chip DLP 20,000 lumens projector along with the ET-D75LE90 ultra short-throw lens with a 0.36 throw ratio. This lens has the world’s shortest throw for 3-Chip DLP projectors, can be used to create an innovative installation solution for narrow spaces and is compatible with all Panasonic 3-Chip DLP projectors.



Large-Scale, Lamp-Free Laser Projection: The PT-RZ670BU 1-Chip DLP WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution laser projector offers 6,500 lumens with a lamp- and filter-free design for no-maintenance operation of up to 20,000 hours and provides 24/7 continuous operation reliability. Ensuring world-class image quality and color reproduction, the projector allows for installation flexibility with horizontal, vertical, and tilting 360-degree installation. Further, the PT-RZ670BU is equipped with DIGITAL LINK, the single cable solution, includes geometric adjustment and edge-blending functions for projecting on curved or large aspect ratio surfaces. The PT-RW630BU also delivers 6,500 lumens as a WXGA (1280 x 800) resolution laser projector. Both models are also available without a standard lens and can be used with a wide range of optional 1-Chip DLP lenses including the new ET-DLE030 ultra short-throw lens.





ET-YFB200G DIGITAL LINK Switcher: The new ET-YFB200G DIGITAL LINK Switcher is a high-speed, flexible, and reliable video switching solution ideal for use with the PT-RZ670 Series laser projectors and will be available in May 2015 (MSRP to follow). With a combination of DIGITAL LINK Switcher and Panasonic display devices, it reduces installation cost while enhancing the performance and reliability of AV networks.

Video Walls: With an ultra-narrow 0.14” (3.5mm) bezel and 700 cd/m² brightness, the 55” TH-55LFV70 LED Video Wall display creates nearly borderless, vivid images across multiple displays making it ideal for a multitude of digital signage, information board, and public venue applications. It features flexible installation and maintenance with DIGITAL LINK, a technology based on HDBaseT technology, as well as a “failover and failback” function which maintains continuous 24/7 operations with almost no downtime even when some inputs are accidentally disrupted.

Early Warning Software: Panasonic’s Early Warning Software monitors the status of projectors, professional displays and peripherals connected to an intranet and informs users when an abnormality/trouble is detected or predicted. The software also links to Panasonic Network Cameras that can capture real-time images of on-screen displays. This minimizes downtime to provide more stable operation, saving time and reducing costs for maintenance and service. The Early Warning Software is ideal for education, corporate, and hospitality environments, as well as a host of digital signage applications.

Open Embedded Platform: Panasonic will demonstrate an all-new Android and HTML5-based platform for a forthcoming range of professional displays intended for digital signage and for other applications in the public and private sectors. By using Android architecture with HTML5 capability, the company has created a fertile ecosystem for the development of third-party applications specifically for digital signage, commercial enterprises, and the classroom. The platform will initially be implemented in 42”, 49”, and 55” professional displays slated for global release this autumn.