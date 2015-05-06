Panasonic Product Presentations and Demonstrations

Panasonic will be hosting a series of hands-on demonstrations and presentations of new products showcased at the recent National Association of Broadcasters convention, as well as in-depth instruction on shooting techniques for the VariCam 35 and VariCam HS camera/recorders. These two-day events are slated in May and June in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, and Dallas.
On the first day, attendees will learn about Panasonic’s newest professional video products, including the AG-DVX200 4K handheld camcorder, VariCam 35 4K and VariCam HS camera/recorders, AW-HE40 and AW-HE130 integrated 1080p PTZ cameras, cloud-based video streaming solutions and more.
Day two will consist of a workshop on shooting with the VariCam 35 4K and VariCam HS high-speed 2/3” camera/recorders. The workshop covers the many functions of the VariCam 35 and VariCams, including in-depth instruction on camera operation and workflows. All events are free, but early reservations are encouraged.
The event schedule is as follows:
Location: LOS ANGELES
Date: Wednesday, May 13th -- Post NAB Road Show
Thursday, May 14th – VariCam 35/HS Workshop
Address: Panasonic Hollywood Lab
3330 Cahuenga Blvd. West
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day
Location: CHICAGO
Date: Wednesday, May 20th -- post NAB Road Show
Thursday, May 21th –VariCam 35/HS Workshop
Address: Daufenbach Camera
320 N. Damen Ave., Suite D201
Chicago, IL 60612
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day
Location: NEW YORK CITY
Date: Wednesday, May 27th -- Post NAB Road Show
Thursday, June 28th– VariCam 35/HS Workshop
Address: Video Dimensions Inc.
545 W. 45th St., 5th Floor
New York, NY 10036
Location: ATLANTA
Date: Wednesday, June 10th -- Post NAB Road Show
Thursday, June 11 – VariCam 35/HS Training Workshop
Address: John Sharaf Photography
1231 Booth St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day