Panasonic Product Presentations and Demonstrations

Panasonic will be hosting a series of hands-on demonstrations and presentations of new products showcased at the recent National Association of Broadcasters convention, as well as in-depth instruction on shooting techniques for the VariCam 35 and VariCam HS camera/recorders. These two-day events are slated in May and June in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, and Dallas.

On the first day, attendees will learn about Panasonic’s newest professional video products, including the AG-DVX200 4K handheld camcorder, VariCam 35 4K and VariCam HS camera/recorders, AW-HE40 and AW-HE130 integrated 1080p PTZ cameras, cloud-based video streaming solutions and more.

Day two will consist of a workshop on shooting with the VariCam 35 4K and VariCam HS high-speed 2/3” camera/recorders. The workshop covers the many functions of the VariCam 35 and VariCams, including in-depth instruction on camera operation and workflows. All events are free, but early reservations are encouraged.

The event schedule is as follows:

Location: LOS ANGELES

Date: Wednesday, May 13th -- Post NAB Road Show

Thursday, May 14th – VariCam 35/HS Workshop

Address: Panasonic Hollywood Lab

3330 Cahuenga Blvd. West

Los Angeles, CA 90068

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day

Location: CHICAGO

Date: Wednesday, May 20th -- post NAB Road Show

Thursday, May 21th –VariCam 35/HS Workshop

Address: Daufenbach Camera

320 N. Damen Ave., Suite D201

Chicago, IL 60612

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day

Location: NEW YORK CITY

Date: Wednesday, May 27th -- Post NAB Road Show

Thursday, June 28th– VariCam 35/HS Workshop

Address: Video Dimensions Inc.

545 W. 45th St., 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Location: ATLANTA

Date: Wednesday, June 10th -- Post NAB Road Show

Thursday, June 11 – VariCam 35/HS Training Workshop

Address: John Sharaf Photography

1231 Booth St. NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day