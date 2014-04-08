Panasonic 98 inch 4K Displays at NAB

Panasonic is showing two new large-format 4K LED displays along with other new professional AV technologies at the NAB Show this week. The 98” TH-98LQ70 and 84” TH-84LQ70 4K displays are ideal for a number of growing 4K resolution B2B applications including digital signage for retail, rental and staging, design and simulation as well as command and control rooms.

The new Panasonic 98 inch LED-backlit LCD display turned heads at Panasonic's booth at NAB on Tuesday

The displays deliver 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and are equipped with the company’s next generation of image enhancement technology. This new technology up-converts non-4K sources to a 4K.

“We are receiving a growing demand of inquiries from our customers for high resolution workflow and display solutions, ranging from broadcast and industrial production to retail signage and event staging,” said Art Rankin, Senior Director of Professional AV Technologies, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America. “With the introduction of our LQ70 Series of 4K displays, we’re providing unmatched image quality in a slim yet ruggedized form factor to guarantee reliable, uninterrupted use by a wide variety of businesses, organizations and government agencies.”

LQ70 Series displays are equipped with a protective glass and also feature a ruggedized aluminum frame. The series’ durability was built on a strong legacy of durable Panasonic products including professional plasma displays and Toughbook mobile computers and tablets.

These displays can be installed both vertically and horizontally to meet a wide range of installation needs. Additionally, the LQ70 Series were designed with the same screw holes as Panasonic’s existing large-format plasma displays to minimize installation time and costs. The displays are also built with SLOT3.0 architecture which provides for easy interface changes to match various applications. The 98” TH-98LQ70 and 84” TH-84LQ70 displays will begin shipment in September 2014.