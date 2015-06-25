The What: The Panamax SM3-PRO is a 15 amp compact power conditioner with BlueBOLT technology.

The What Else: The SM3-PRO is a compact BlueBOLT-enabled system manager. It features three outlets in two banks, a two-port network switch, AVM, and Protect-or-Disconnect. It also features two accessory ports for external sensors or triggers, and has a front panel bank override. With BlueBOLT technology, the SM3-PRO enables remote power, energy, and network management from any web-enabled device, reducing equipment issues and service calls with the ability to perform remote hard reboots. The device also reduces excess energy consumption with the ability to schedule on and off commands, and it automatically reboots network equipment when connectivity is lost.