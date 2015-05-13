The What: The Pakedge Layer 3 switch comes equipped with dynamic routing protocols for management of complex networks.

The What Else: In addition to a full set of Layer 3 switches, the Pakedge switch will also support the IEEE Audio Video Bridging (AVB) standards. The L3 switch will have 24 PoE+ capable ports and four independent 10 Gigabit SFP+ fiber ports for increased throughput and bandwidth across the network. The future commercial-grade switch will be able to handle more access points and more traffic without becoming a network bottleneck, and allow for greater capacity for HD streaming and file transfers. The L3 switch will be Connect+ Certified, meaning that it will be able to leverage information from other Pakedge devices in order to optimize performance and functionality.

The Bottom Line: The switch will support multicast functionality, a necessity for high-quality HDMI over IP and media streaming functionality. Pakedge’s future L3 switch will also support multicast routing service protocols for enterprise level streaming.