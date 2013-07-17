Cary Miller Rejoins enVu as West Coast Director of Sales

Cary Miller will head enVu’s West Coast Region as the new Director of Sales.

For Cary, the new position marks a return to the company for which he worked from 2010-2012, serving as an Account Director.

“Cary’s reputation and depth of experience at enVu makes him uniquely qualified to lead the Company’s Western Sales Region and drive further growth,” said Jim Farrell, Executive Vice President of Sales at enVu. “Cary will be responsible for selling ad space on the enSpire mall media network and ensuring that enVu achieves its high sales goals for the Western region.”

“Under his past leadership, Cary played a key role in expanding the company’s business in critical markets in the Western region and improving enVu’s business performance,” said Jimmy Abraham, Chief Operating Officer at enVu. “We are very excited that Cary is onboard at enVu and we look forward to the positive growth he will bring to the Western Sales Region.”

A media sales professional, Cary started his career in New York as a Media Planner at Grey Advertising and as a Group Manager at Marchalk Company. He later relocated to Los Angeles to work with the Prevue Channel/TV Guide Channel. After working in the television guidance industry with Gemstar TV Guide and Tribune Media Services, Cary became involved in DOOH (digital out-of-home media). He made his mark in the DOOH field at Transit Television and Reactrix Systems. His experience with Reactrix became the ideal fit for his role at enVu where he will market enSpire, a gestural interactive in-mall adverting experience.