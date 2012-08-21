RapcoHorizon Connects with Starin

RapcoHorizon has appointed Starin as representatives for their brands including the newly acquired ProCo Sound products for Indiana and Kentucky.

Starin, a supplier of audio, video, music and communication solutions, plans on hiring additional personnel to reinforce the service levels to accounts in the territory.

"Starin’s valued relationship with ProCo over several years gives us a good foundation to expand the offer and work our own home market,” said Neal Weber, vice president, sales management. “We are excited about teaming up with RapcoHorizon and Pro Co Sound to gain market share and satisfy integrators and dealers."

Starin generates demand for and delivers audio, video, multimedia, and communication solutions via added-value measures of training, application assistance, implementation support, sales incentives and procurement programs. With headquarters in the Chicagoland area, the company services the needs of resellers and integrators in North America.

Established in southeast Missouri, in the small town of Jackson, RapcoHorizon has been manufacturing guitar, microphone, and speaker cables for 28 years.