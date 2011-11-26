Samsung LED and LCD Commercial Displays

Samsung Electronics America Inc. introduced four new lines of LED/LCD commercial displays at InfoComm 2011. The Samsung HE, ME, UE and UD Series incorporate LED-backlight technology that offers many benefits including overall image quality and lower power consumption.

“Samsung is increasing the number of LED/ LCD solutions for many commercial user scenarios,” said Kevin Schroll, product manager of commercial display Samsung Enterprise Business Division. “Organizations need display solutions which not only offer superior image quality but are also flexible enough to work in almost any environment. LED/LCDs work for everyone, from the small business owner to retail spaces and mission-critical applications.”



Next Generation LED Technology

The HE, ME, UE and UD Series all incorporate LED backlight technology, which provides many benefits over traditional Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamp (CCFL) backlighting.

These displays deliver uniform brightness levels with lower power consumption. With the ME and UE Series benefitting from a high 120Hz and 240Hz refresh rate, respectively, there is smoother scrolling text and reduced motion blur in digital signage messaging. With native contrast ratios of up to 5,000:1, the LED/LCD displays produce more realistic images.

The technology allows for reduced energy consumption ranging from 30-50 percent compared to conventional CCFL-backlit LCD displays, depending on model. In addition, the displays deliver lower total cost of ownership by combining energy savings with reductions in carbon emissions.

As a Samsung standard, all models are stunningly designed to offer not only long-lasting and reliable solutions, but long-lasting impressions as well. The displays feature ultra-thin bezels, making displays easier to hang in more locations than ever before. The bezels integrate into the overall design and feature more advanced cooling technologies, designed for long hours of continuous use.

Samsung MagicInfo Lite software comes included on select models. Simply plug in a USB thumb drive at the I/O panel and users can schedule presentations, images and video content in just a few minutes.

In addition, the ultra-slim 1.2-inch chassis depth provides a significant weight savings of up to 35-40 percent compared to traditional CCFL backlit displays making them easier to install. This removes the need for customers to get their walls reinforced in order to sustain the weight of the screen making it possible to place screens in more locations than were previously possible.

New Displays: Who’s Who

· HE Series: The HE Series (HE40A, HE46A) is designed for moderate-use commercial applications such as lobbies or small business locations like medical/dental offices. Both the HE40A and HE46A feature a built-in TV tuner in an easy-to-install, attractively designed, high-resolution display. They also feature commercial-level reliability and a three-year warranty. The The HE Series cone in 40 and 46-inch size classes, and feature 1920 x 1080 resolution.

· ME Series: The ME Series (ME40A, ME46A and ME55A) is designed for the digital signage market, focusing on business customers looking to reduce their energy spend and total cost of ownership as well as reduced time/cost of installations. It delivers a high-resolution display and integrated TV tuner, with easy content control through RS232C and RJ45 ports. DisplayPort makes connectivity simple, and the ultra-slim chassis with slim bezel design will look attractive anywhere you want your message to be seen. The ME Series come in 40, 46 and 55-inch size classes, feature Integrated TV tuner (requires cable/satellite feed)’ Content control through RS232C and RJ45; Thin bezels of 13.7mm (0.53”) on ME40A, 14.6mm (0.57”) on ME46A, 14.7mm (0.57”) on ME55A.

· UE Series: The UE Series (UE46A and UE55A) is created for customers looking to deploy an affordable videowall solution that provides a near-seamless device while taking advantage of the benefits of LED technology. Screen quality is outstanding, with 1920 x 1080 resolution, ultra-fast 240Hz panel refresh rates and Samsung picture technology. Displays are also 3D-capable (with optional 3D glasses). The UE Series come in 46 and 55-inch size classes: Ultra-fast 240Hz panel refresh rate and 4ms response time; Thin bezels of 5.2mm (0.2”) or 10.3mm (0.4”) bezel-to-bezel on UE 46A, 5.1mm (0.2”) or just 10.0mm (0.39”) bezel-to-bezel on UE55A

· UD Series: The UD Series (UD55A) is designed for customers looking to deploy mission-critical videowalls that can run 24/7 with super narrow bezels. With a width of just 5.5mm total from bezel to bezel, direct-lit backlight panels and advanced cooling, the UD Series will be virtually seamless and provide amazing video walls that simply cannot be ignored. The UD Series comes in 55-inch size.; Ultra-slim 29.9mm (1.2”) chassis.