IAdea Announces New HTML5 Web Appliances

IAdea has introduced Web Appliances supporting SMIL and the HTML5 open standards. IAdea first introduced the SMIL platform to digital signage in 2009 and gathered support from leading software providers. By supporting HTML5 as a content type in SMIL, IAdea expects the new technology to fundamentally change the industry in how future digital content will be made and deployed.

For digital signage, HTML5 provides a unified platform that connects all cloud-enabled devices: the computer, the mobile phone, the smart TV, and digital signage. This means content creation costs are significantly lower due to the possibility to re-use media assets across multiple delivery platforms. In addition, dynamic information can now be exchanged and displayed in an open and interoperable format.



Five new IAdea products are being introduced. The new Web Appliances named XMP-3250, XMP-3350, and XMP-3450, support wired networking, wireless LAN, and live A/V-in capability, respectively. Two new Web Signboards are also available: the XDS-1950 and XDS-2450 are all-in-one unit integrating an 18.5”- and a 24”-inch LCD display. In addition to displaying 1080p full-HD video, pictures, and sound, the devices now all support dynamic rendering of data feeds using the latest HTML5, CSS, JavaScript technologies. The products are designed for applications including: digital menu boards, transportation departure/arrival information, and hospitality signage at retail, banking, hotel, and corporate lobbies.

The products also support IPTV multicast streaming using the Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP) with up to 1080p media streams in H.264 format. This new feature makes it possible to easily extend the output of a video system to multiple screens over great distances. When used in combination with SMIL and HTML5 programming, it is easy to overlay customized and localized information on top of the live video stream. This enables distributing live video throughout large building complexes, including stadiums, school and corporate campuses, casinos, concert halls, cinemas, and shopping malls.

IAdea will be announcing several key software partners for the new Web Appliances in the coming weeks.

For a limited time, IAdea will be giving away new Web Appliance devices to qualifying software makers and service providers who are certified to work well with IAdea Web Appliances.