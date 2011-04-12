Scala’s Connected Signage Conference

Scala will offer various insights into the future of digital signage and the latest industry developments at the Scala Connected Signage Conference (CSC) – Americas & Oceania this spring. Scala’s CSC will be held May 3-5 at the Philadelphia Renaissance Airport Hotel. HP and Intel Corporation are featured sponsors of this event.

The CSC will offer presentations from industry speakers and the latest innovations from digital signage exhibitors, as well as company and product updates from Scala.

Highlights from the 2011 CSC – Americas & Oceania will include:

Keynote Presentations:

“Anonymous Video Analytics: What you can measure, you can manage,” presented by Haroon Mirza, Director of Business Development, Anonymous Video Analytics (AVA), Intel Corporation

“The Digital Customer Experience: Using Connected Technologies to Enable Deeper Engagements,” presented by Ray Carlin, Vice President and General Manager, Retail Solutions, HP

“ROI – The Real Story: Digital Signage as a Tool to Generate a Return for the Company,” presented by Luc Heijnen, Managing Director of Troades, and Adrian Weidmann, Founder of StoreStream Metrics

Other sessions include:

Scala Product Roadmap — Presented by Jeff Porter, Executive Vice President of Scala’s Expert’s Group, and Peter Cherna, Vice President of Scala Research & Development

“Getting Techie” — A casual, relaxed and “spirited” Q & A session with Scala’s research and development team

Partner Speed Networking — An up-tempo networking session for Scala Partners.

The CSC 2011 will also offer educational tracks for Latin American and Caribbean Scala Partners.

Conference attendees will have an opportunity to connect with digital signage companies that will be exhibiting their products and services including IAdea, MediaVue Systems, Equus, IBASE Technology, Minicom Digital Signage, Peerless Industries, AccuWeather, Seneca and NEXCOM.

Several representatives from Scala’s management team will be attending, including Chief Executive Officer Gerard Bucas; Tom Nix, Vice President of Scala Americas & Oceania; Oscar Elizaga, Vice President of Scala EMEA, India & Latin America; Andy McRae, General Manager, Scala Canada; and Tom Wetmore, General Manager of SignChannel. Members of Scala’s sales and technical teams for the Americas and Oceania region also will be present.

For more information: http://www.scala.com.