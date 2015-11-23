Optoma EH490 Projector Aims to Bridge Brightness and Budget

Optoma's new EH490 is a 4,600-lumen, full HD 1080p projector featuring filter-free DLP technology, vertical lens shift, 1.6x zoom ratio, vertical and horizontal keystone, and four-corner correction.

Optima designed the EH490 to satisfy the brightness/budget challenge facing integrators and buyers today.



"The EH490 represents the true sweet spot for Optoma in terms of both all-around performance and market demand," said Robert Sterzing, president at Optoma. "Optoma is the number one 1080p brand in the Americas according to the Q3 2015 PMA report. We are committed to bringing high quality products to market with broad feature sets and expanded flexibility for ease of installation."



The EH490 delivers 4,600-lumen brightness and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio to provide bright presentations, crisp text and rich colors, according to the company. Two of the three HDMI ports are MHL enabled for instant connection to a variety of mobile devices, tablets, and other portable consumer electronics. One of the HDMI ports is incorporated under the top cover to avoid exposure and keep the installation secure.



The new projector is equipped with horizontal lens shift, horizontal and vertical keystone, as well as four corner correction. This allows installers to individually adjust each corner of the image to create a perfectly square image, ideal for uneven walls or where a projector placement is awkward and needs to be installed at an angle.



With a 1.6x zoom capability, the projector adjusts to fit the requirements of any installation.



Full support is provided for Crestron, Extron, AMX, PJ-Link, and Telnet LAN protocols, which allows control of the projector remotely over the network. Once installed, the projector can be monitored and controlled over LAN and provide email message alerts if an error occurs, a lamp fails or needs to be replaced.