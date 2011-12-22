Christie Launches Two New 3LCD Projectors

The Christie® LHD700 provides a full HD resolution option in a 3LCD 7000 ANSI lumen projector.



Christie LHD700 3LCD full HD digital projectorThis single-lamp, portable projector features 7000 ANSI lumen brightness, full HD resolution, 4DColor™ technology and inorganic LCD panels for high contrast and vivid color presentations. 4DColor™ technology gives a 20 percent increase in color gamut over comparable 3LCD models.

• Technology: 3LCD

• Resolution: HD (1920 x 1080)

• Brightness: 7000 ANSI Lumens

• Contrast: 3000:1 (Full on/off)

• Illumination: 380W NSHA

• Lamp Life: 2000 hours, up to 3000 in eco mode

• Height: 7.36" (187.0 mm)

• Width: 14.5" (370.0 mm)

• Depth: 17.0" (439.9 mm)

• Weight: 25.1 lbs (11.4 kg)

The Christie LHD700 is easy to set up and use with motorized lenses and 3D Keystone™ capabilities. A variety of input connections and a suite of optional lenses ensure that the Christie LHD700 can meet various application requirements. Crestron’s RoomView® and AMX Discovery Device make it easy and quick to configure third-party equipment with this projector.

The AutoFilter, easy lamp access and up to 3000 hours lamp life (eco mode) help reduce projector downtime, and service and maintenance costs.

The Christie LHD700 brings full HD resolution in a single-lamp, portable design that’s affordable and maintains high performance for medium-sized applications.

Features

• 4DColor technology for life-like color performance

• Inorganic LCD panels create a natural black state for increased contrast ratio and sharper images

• Motorized lens shift, zoom and focus

• Easy set-up with H/V digital keystone correction and 3D Keystone geometry correction, color matching and edge blending

• Crestron’s RoomView® and AMX Discovery Device option

• Built-in network capabilities by Ethernet

• Up to 10,000 hour AutoFilter cartridge

• *Stackable for redundancy or added brightness up to 14,000 ANSI lumens

*In a stacked setup, this projector is best suited for events or temporary use. The projector may need to be re-aligned if it is used in a fixed-installation application.

Christie LHD700 can also be used with the Christie YK50 as a moving digital luminaire system. The Christie YK50 is a small, dual-arm yoke that supports either the Christie LX700 or Christie LHD700 projector, offering a 7000 ANSI lumens LCD option for moving video projection. The combination of the Christie YK50 with either of these projectors provides bright, real-color, moving digital images, lighting and video displays for small- to mid-size venues.



The Christie LX1200 is another choice for high brightness in Christie’s 3LCD line up. Providing native XGA resolution and 12,000 ANSI lumens, this projector is perfect for data or 4:3 displays.



Christie LX1200 3LCD XGA projector



The Christie LX1200 offers vivid visual displays with native XGA (1024 x 768) resolution. With 12,000 ANSI lumens, the Christie LX1200 provides complete flexibility for high brightness applications and cost-effective performance. These projectors can be stacked for redundancy or added brightness up to 24,000 lumens. The Christie LX1200 is ideal for staging applications or environments with high ambient light.



• Technology: 3LCD

• Resolution: 1024 x 768 XGA

• Brightness: 12,000 Lumens

• Contrast: 4000:1 (Full on/off)

• Illumination: Dual 330W Ushio NSHA

• Lamp Life: 2000 hours, up to 3000 in eco mode

• Height: 10.5" (267.5 mm)

• Width: 20.9" (530.0 mm)

• Depth: 29.8" (757.0 mm)

• Weight: 60.9 lbs (27.6 kg)

For truer, life-like color and skin tones – Christie’s 4DColor™ technology uses a fourth color control device to enhance content’s color and contrast. Inorganic LCD panels provide robust design for long life expectancy, enhanced performance, and improved contrast ratio compared to conventional LCD panels.

Setting up and using the Christie LX1200 is easy due to its motorized lenses and digital keystone capabilities. The AutoFilter system rotates new filter sheets for up to 10,000 hours before the cartridge needs to be replaced. Easy lamp access reduces projector downtime and service and maintenance costs. When used in eco mode, the lamp can last up to 3000 hours.

*In a stacked setup, this projector is best suited for events or temporary use. The projector may need to be re-aligned if it is used in a fixed-installation application.

Features

• 12,000 ANSI lumens provides high brightness. The projector is stackable to provide redundancy or additional brightness.

• The Christie LX1200 boasts a 4000:1 contrast ratio for exceptional image clarity.

• 4D Color™ technology produces life-like color/skin tones.

• The inorganic LCD light engine design creates the darkest black and smoothest imaging.

• 10-bit video processing gives natural and smooth color tone and video playback.

• The AutoFilter system offers 10,000 hours of maintenance-free operation.

• A suite of optional lenses and a variety of input modules give the Christie LX1200 complete application flexibility.

• The Christie LX1200 works in either 100-120V or 200-240V environments.