RTI Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI) is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Founded in 1992 by John Demskie out of a one-room apartment in Minnesota, RTI has grown from humble beginnings into a leading control system manufacturer known for introducing affordable control products that offer the state-of-the-art features and functionality, the company says.

Over the last 20 years, RTI has made its mark on the control and automation industry with a number of award-winning solutions, including its renowned handheld touchpanels, in-wall controllers, and advanced central processors. RTI's Integration Designer programming software was inducted into the CEDIA Hall of Fame in 2011.

Most recently, the company's RTiPanel application — offering support and control via Apple and Android devices — has received numerous accolades, including a 2011 CEDIA Manufacturer's Excellence Award and a 2012 Electronic House Product of the Year Award.