Bauman Moscow State Technical University with C-nario

- C-nario, a global provider of digital signage software solutions, has announced that the Bauman Moscow State Technical University (MSTU), one of Russia's leading engineering universities, and its oldest, has selected the company’s digital signage platform, C-nario Messenger, for a new digital signage network serving thousands of applicants. Croc, a leading Russian provider of information technology (IT) services and solutions, served as the prime contractor and implementer.
- The digital signage network comprises 13 Panasonic 65” plasma displays. Ten are located in the various faculties. Two displays are located in the university's information zone and one near the applicant reception desk.
- Special video content was created, explaining each faculty's activity, as well as increasing applicants' interest in scientific research conducted by the university. The digital signage network is also integrated with existing electronic queuing systems, as well as with the university's web portal, showing the number of applicants in real-time according to faculty.
- “The digital signage network helps applicants select the most appropriate curriculum for their needs and interests," said Igor Ivanov, Vice Rector, Bauman University. "On the other hand, it streamlines the work of the applicant selection committees due to the queuing systems and the fact that applicants can do an initial self-selection following the information that they see on the screens."
- “The unique application at MSTU demonstrates the countless possibilities of digital signage and we are proud to have been chosen by one of Russia's most prominent institutions of higher education for this mission," said Tamir Ginat, C-nario's CEO. "Higher education is a strategic market for us and a number of universities and colleges in the US and Europe have already installed C-nario's platform."
- C-nario Messenger is a complete digital signage, distribution and management software platform that provides better-than-broadcast quality playback in any shape, size and resolution. C-nario Messenger is characterized by its superb multi-display playback engine, as well as its advanced management, monitoring and control tools. In addition, the system is based on open architecture, making it easy to customize and adapt to various needs. The system’s innovative content creation tools easily help to create displays and cut costs.
- C-nario is a global provider of advanced digital signage software solutions and applications. C-nario helps corporations and organizations worldwide attract customers, increase revenues and enhance branding. Focused on the customer's business needs and requirements, C-nario provides the industry’s most advanced digital signage capabilities with maximum Return-on-Investment (ROI). The company’s easy-to-use solutions are the product-of-choice for hundreds of customers, including Fortune 500 corporations, in a variety of industries: retail, banking, transportation, advertising and media, entertainment, sporting events and facilities, education, and telecom, among others. Through its global partners and international value-added resellers, C-nario has deployed its solutions in 40 countries. The company has offices in the United States, Europe, and Israel. For more information about C-nario visit www.c-nario.com
