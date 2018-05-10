ONELAN and Stampede Expand Strategic Distribution Partnership

ONELAN and AV distributor Stampede have announced the expansion of their current distribution partnership to include Sweden and Norway.

“In less than a year, the ONELAN partnership with Stampede has created significant traction throughout North America in all of our targeted vertical markets,” said ONELAN Chief Commercial Officer Hugh Coghill-Smith.

“We’re delighted to be further strengthening our relationship with Stampede by extending our combined reach into Norway and Sweden.”

According to Coghill-Smith, Stampede resellers in the Nordic region will now be able to take advantage of ONELAN’s enterprise-level solutions that are backed by decades of innovation and experience in the global signage market. “Stampede’s approach to project-based selling aligns neatly with the competencies required to deliver successful enterprise level projects with ONELAN’s leading digital signageand award-nominated Reserva room booking solutions,” he said.

Commenting on the expanded relationship, Stampede President & COO Kevin Kelly noted that, “The combination of ONELAN’s outstanding product portfolio and Stampede’s world-class, knowledge based sales organization, is proving to be the winning combination that is making it easier than ever for customers across all vertical markets to benefit from state-of-the-art visualization solutions. We are confident that we can successfully leverage this winning relationship into new business opportunities in Sweden and Norway.”

ONELAN’s latest digital signage developments demonstrate the company’s scalable enterprise-level solutions to customers within retail and quick service retail (QSR) environments, with innovative Content Management System platforms for managing a mixed network of devices, including Samsung Tizen and LG WebOS screens; ONELAN Net-Top-Box (NTB) appliances; BrightSign and NEC OPS players; and integrated POS screens. ONELAN’s System on Chip (SOC) players can be quickly and easily deployed on a Samsung Tizen or LG WebOS 3.0 display, making installation simpler with no external player and reduced cabling.

ONELAN’s latest developments for corporate and education markets include Reserva Room Signage that integrates directly with existing calendar and timetabling applications, and features options to choose between one or more of 13 different languages. Customers are also able to upload their logos, offering an additional internal channel for brand reinforcement as well as an enhanced capability for the room signs to operate as part of a corporate or campus communications network playing images, videos and HTML in conjunction with the room booking information.