Earthworks Holds Mic Giveaways

Earthworks Audio is holding two promotions in the month of July to give away a M30 microphone and a P30/C microphone.

To enter to win a M30, contestants must "Like" Earthworks Audio on Facebook. Those who have already become an Earthworks fan on Facebook are automatically in the running. All entries (Likes) must be received by July 31, at 11:59 pm EST.

More info can be found here. The winner of the contest will be announced the week of August 1st.

For information on winning the P30/C, click here. Entries must be received by July 31 at 11:59 pm EST. The winner will be revealed during the week of August 1.