TSE Services Adds Kirk Goodman to Growing Sales and Consulting Department

TSE Services has hired Kirk Goodman as the new Sales Executive on May 15, 2013. Goodman has an 18-year professional sports portfolio.

With experience in marketing, advertising, promotions, ticketing, financial planning and overall facility and business management, Kirk is a strong asset to TSE. Most recently, as a leading sponsorship sales professional for Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo, Goodman was a part of the BBVA Compass Stadium grand opening in Downtown Houston in May, 2012. Prior to his stint in Major League Soccer, Goodman enjoyed a 17-year Minor League Baseball career.

"We are thrilled to have Kirk join our TSE family," TSE's president Bob Masewicz said, "His vase experience will greatly contribute to our consulting services division along with his operator experience which will enable Kirk to empathize with our clients insuring the best solutions are explored."

Goodman began his career as an intern with the Boise (ID) Hawks, Los Angeles (CA) Dodgers and Batavia (NY) Clippers before landing his first full-time job with the Jacksonville (FL) Suns.

After being promoted to Assistant General Manager of the Suns at the ripe age of 23, Goodman moved to Portland, OR, in 2000 to be a part of the return of Triple-A Baseball and professional soccer to the Rose City, along with re-opening PGE Park after a $38.5 Million renovation. He returned to Jacksonville in 2002 in advance of the opening of the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville in April, 2003 and served as Assistant General Manager for three years before a promotion to General Manager prior to the 2006 season. In 2007, Goodman moved to Davenport, IA to assume the helm of the Quad Cities River Bandits under a new ownership group. In four seasons as the Vice President/General Manager of the River Bandits, the team saw unprecedented growth in both revenue and attendance, a complete rebranding of the team's image and its game day presentation, completed over $8 Million in stadium renovations and hosted the 2011 Midwest League All-Star Game to rave reviews."I am very honored and extremely happy to be joining the TSE family," Goodman said. "As a former TSE client during my minor league baseball days, I have always had a great respect and trust in this company and am thrilled to have an opportunity to be a part of the continued growth."