On Controls Inks Distribution Deal with Herman Pro AV

On Controls has named Miami, FL-based Herman Pro AV as distributor for domestic commercial markets. Herman, a leading provider of AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV and broadcast industries, will partner with On Controls to provide cloud-based, smart commercial control solutions for professional installers in the commercial AV Industry.

“Herman Pro AV has demonstrated success in commercial markets and earned the respect of the integrator community—this is the professionalism we are seeking to align ourselves with at On Controls,” said Adam Gold, VP of sales at On Controls. “Working with Herman, we anticipate increasing our brand visibility and continued growth in key commercial markets."

“We are very excited to add this new and innovative technology to our product offering,” said Jeffrey Wolf, Executive VP at Herman. “On Controls has earned several product awards over the past 18 months, and we look forward to facilitating their growth in the commercial AV industry. Our ongoing mission is to identify manufacturers that provide value and benefit to the industry, and our partnership with On-Controls is another important milestone toward successfully accomplishing our strategic goals.” Herman corporate offices are located in Miami, FL with three additional distribution facilities located in Atlanta, New Jersey, and Nevada.

On Controls brings advance control and automation technologies to residential and commercial applications using familiar Apple and Android phones and tablets. With On Control’s cloud-based solutions, systems integrators can bring more features and better service to their clients.