Document Camera Experts have revealed the ELMO TT-12 Document Camera, codesigned with teachers to ensure it meets classroom requirements.

It is small and lightweight which means it is easily portable, the company says.

Key features:

30 Frames per second

XGA, SXGA, WXGA Resolution

3.4 MP CMOS Sensor

12x Optical Zoom , 8x Digital Zoom

Multi-directional camera neck

New Image Mate sofware with audio and video recording

Direct interaction with the ELMO CRA-1 wiress tablet without computer