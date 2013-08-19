Smooth Projects from Start to Finish

NSCA’s Best Practices Conference (BPC) series provides a year’s worth of training in just one-and-a-half days. The event offers industry-specific networking and discussions with peers about finance, operations, project management, and sales. The 2013 regional events are scheduled for:

Sept. 30-October 1 – Dallas, TX

Oct. 16-17 – Anaheim, CA

Nov. 12-13 – Boston, MA

The NSCA Education Foundation is offering complimentary registration for first-time NSCA event attendees, as well as to NSCA members that register multiple attendees.

Existing NSCA Corporate Contractor Members: Buy two, get one free.

Non-NSCA Members: Receive your first two registrations for free for those who have never attended an NSCA event before.

Created for systems integrators’ management teams, BPC offers hands-on, tactical training designed to save money on travel, reduce time away from the office, and help teams meet their performance and education goals. BPC combines manufacturer and business-specific training along with networking, keynotes, and roundtable discussions focused on regional issues.

Four tracks are offered at BPC: Finance, Operations, Project Management, and Sales. The Project Management track offers one full-day session, by NSCA Instructor of the Year Nadim Sawaya. This session will help ensure projects run as smoothly as possible from start to finish. The entire team (not just project managers) will learn how to provide the best customer service experience, drive repeat business, and deliver successful, profitable projects.

On Time, to Spec, and On Budget - Parts 1 & 2

Presented by Nadim Sawaya, Enterprise Performance Consulting (EPC)

This session outlines what it takes to be a great project manager in the systems integration industry. These tools and tips will help project managers through each phase of a project, helping the entire company close successful, profitable projects. Learn ways to:

•Communicate effectively with the sales team to understand project scope, including knowing the right questions to ask.

•Establish appropriate and realistic timelines.

•Organize documentation and create a project binder so information can be retrieved easily

•Develop and create kick-off meetings to get projects off to a good start.

•Conduct beneficial internal project reviews to help project managers learn from mistakes and establish best practices.

NSCA members receive 10% off registration costs by using the code CORPCONT. Registration for the one-and-a-half day event is $299 for NSCA members and $399 for non-members. Registration includes manufacturer training, networking events, and all courses.