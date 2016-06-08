Oblong Execs Take the Stage

Oblong Industries experts will be participating in three theater sessions at InfoComm, sharing their thoughts and insights about the future of work and its relationship to unified communications, collaboration and the Internet of Things.

Wednesday, June 8, 2:15-3:15 p.m., Room N258:

Oblong’s Steve Pryor, Director EMEA Channel Sales, is participating in Workspaces of Tomorrow, a compelling panel discussion moderated by David Danto of Dimension Data.

Wednesday, June 8, 3-3:30 p.m., IoT Theatre:

David Kung, Oblong Industries’ VP of Product Strategy, is presenting The Mixed Reality of IoT. Kung will discuss the vital role pixels, displays and physical immersion play in the future of work.

Thursday, June 9, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Room N258:

Mark Backman, Sales Engineering Manager at Oblong, is participating in the Touch & Collaborate panel discussion moderated by Kevin Hyatt of Disney. This engaging session will look at this long-existing market sector in light of the many new products within it.