NSCA Summer Electronic Systems Outlook

- NSCA’s Electronic Systems Outlook has been updated for Summer 2015, and now includes information based upon data from Q1 and Q2 of 2015, as well as forecasted information for the remainder of the year.
- This updated report provides indicators of new business opportunities for integrators by tracking construction starts and renovations across multiple markets in the commercial buildings industry.
- NSCA’s Electronic Systems Outlook provides a view of construction data by markets and electronic systems/technology. At this point in the year, the construction forecast looks as it did in 2008, with more than $1 trillion forecasted to be put in place across the United States in 2015.
- The average CCI (consumer confidence index) is indicating a healthy overall increase, which correlates with gains expected in construction and electronic systems put in place. The United States is approaching levels consistent with the pre-financial crisis of 2007-08. Also helping to improve the construction and electronic systems outlook is unemployment reduction.
- NSCA will host a free one-hour webinar on July 21 for integrators to learn about the data collected and how it can be used within their organizations.
- The NSCA Electronic Systems Outlook is free for NSCA Gold and Platinum members, and available for purchase at $199 for Bronze and Silver members. It can be purchased by non-members for $399. Non-members can become NSCA members for $595 and receive this report as part of their membership package.
