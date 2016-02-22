NSCA New AV Industry Analysis and Report

The National Systems Contractors Association has released an updated Financial Analysis of the Industry report, providing information that systems integrators can use when benchmarking costs, profits, sales and other data against industry peers of similar sizes and systems focus.



The report details the industry’s performance based on data collected from the 2015 Cost of Doing Business survey. Several new metrics were collected and reported on this year, including number of sales staff, prime contractor status, revenue from new customers and work backlog.

This additional information allows the National Systems Contractors Association to provide a more in-depth look at company operations and dynamics and helps National Systems Contractors Association members better understand the financial health of their own companies. The report also includes verbatim responses about the biggest challenges integrators anticipate in 2016.

“The Financial Analysis of the Industry is a valuable tool in measuring the effectiveness and efficiency of our organization as compared to others in our industry,” said Craig Lubbers, NSCA member and CFO at Tech Electronics. “The resulting data not only gives my team excellent financial and balance sheet ratios segmented by region and company size, but the specific sales data captured in the industry-specific revenue categories provides our sales and marketing group great insight into trends that allow us to more strategically deploy our resources.”

This report can be used to benchmark financial information with industry data, discover the true costs of doing business as an integrator and establish metrics and parameters to manage and increase accountability

National Systems Contractors Association can compare numbers of full-time and part-time staff based on company size, as well as balance sheet and financial ratios, and sales ratios.

The National Systems Contractors Association’s Financial Analysis of the Industry report is free for Gold and Platinum National Systems Contractors Association members. Members who completed the Cost of Doing Business survey will receive a customized copy of this report with additional valuable information and insight exclusively for their organizations. Survey participants also receive admission to a webinar led by National Systems Contractors Association Executive Director Chuck Wilson, who will address the survey results and provide tips on applying the data.