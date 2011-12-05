mallSPACEmedia and NAVORI at Buenos Aires’ Recoleta Mall

mallSPACEmedia lit up the halls of the Recoleta Mall in Buenos Aires with the launch of its first digital signage and video wall network powered by the NAVORI software platform.



This retail installation is the largest of its kind in Argentina. Digital signage is an excellent fit for this type of venue since shopping mall visitors tend to be more relaxed and receptive to advertising messages in a retail setting.

The new mall has a total of 82 commercial grade screens and three video wall installations spread over four levels.

The Recoleta Mall is located in an iconic part of Buenos Aires that attracts a lot of tourist traffic. More than 10 million visitors are expected annually and we expect 79% of mall visitors will fall under the ABC1 category (customer status profile), 85% will be in the 19 to 50 year old range and 57% will be female. Based on this data, mallSPACEmedia screens are sure to be very attractive to anyone interested in promoting their brand, knowing that 75% of purchase decisions are made at point of sale.

"We are very pleased to have chosen NAVORI as our digital signage technology partner," said Addigital's CEO Cristian C. Diehl. "The Swiss company’s solution gives us the reliability and quality we need so we can focus on our business and respond to the expectations of our advertisers and visitors."

www.navori.com