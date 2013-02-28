NSCA Conference Sets Record-Breaking Attendance

More than 250 systems integration professionals gathered in Phoenix, AZ, last week to discuss strategies to create a profitable business despite a number of transformations affecting their business.

NSCA’s 15th Annual Business & Leadership Conference witnessed record-breaking numbers for the fourth year in a row, in addition to welcoming more than 55 first time-attendees from the integrator community.

The industry-specific business conference delivered information to innovate integration professionals, that is designed to improve their business life cycles, create leadership among their employees and management teams, and utilize economic factors to administer logical business decisions.

“The 2013 BLC deliverable exceeded its billing,” said John Greene, Advanced AV vice president of sales and marketing. “The event was business altering. It included a wonderful agenda with informative, challenging and pertinent speakers who delivered business solution on industry issues ranging from economic to marketing, strategic and motivational. This year was even better than 2012, which was remarkable, and the primary reason I attended this year’s event. I will not miss next year and if you are involved in the communication industry you need to consider this conference if you want to stay relevant. The peer networking alone was worth any expense.”

Several integration companies have been bringing their entire management staff, from accountants, technology managers to CEOs, and using this conference to kick-off their strategic planning meetings. They incorporate the thought processes and content to build their business plan and check in on their current processes and procedures.

“It was refreshing to have successful speakers finally say ‘it’s time to pull up your bootstraps,’” said Andy Musci, Altel Systems, Inc. president and CEO and a member of the BLC planning committee. “To receive that message and then be inspired to make it happen—I’m looking forward to building off of this momentum.”

“I am overwhelmed by the response from our attendees, sponsors, and speakers this year,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “Our speakers were thrilled to have such an engaged audience. Their messages resonated with the pain points of our members, the concepts and theories that will improve profits, meet customer expectations and so much more. We truly heard how this was the best event yet and hearing from a couple of our Excellence in Business panelists that they incorporated strategies learned from this conference and improved profits by 50 percent—it is exciting to realize the impact this conference has on our integrators success.”

“Attending BLC was exactly what I needed to focus my efforts in growing my company, said Gregory Meyet, BAE Technology Inc., vice president of business development and first-time attendee. “I had decided to attend so that I could meet with other successful integrators, share ideas and develop strong relationships. Growth is my immediate focus for BAE Technology and the BLC provided some strong information to help me achieve that goal.”

Despite arriving to snow in Phoenix, more than 60 golfers participated in the NSCA Education Foundation Golf Tournament which led to three days filled with networking, inspiration, and motivation to build a better business.

“We get asked to sponsor events every day, but Listen Technologies has chosen the BLC due to the incredible networking opportunities,” said co-founder and vice president of sales worldwide for Listen Technologies Corporation, Cory Schaeffer. “We have found the caliber of the attendees to be outstanding and with quality time to actually network. I have left each BLC feeling enriched and inspired unlike any other industry event I’ve attended. NSCA has the secret ingredient to pull off the most amazing topics with dynamic speakers.”

NSCA thanks the sponsors of the 2013 event: Atlas Sound/IED (host sponsor); Systems Contractor News (media sponsor); Almo Professional AV; AMX; Behringer; BIAMP Systems; Bosch Security Systems, Inc; BTX; Chief Manufacturing; Cisco; Cooper Notification; FSR, Inc; Herman Pro AV; Kramer Electronics; Liberty AV Solutions; Listen Technologies Corporation; Magenta Research; Polycom; PSA Security Network; Rauland-Borg Corporation; Shure Incorporated; Solutions360; Stealth Acoustics; SurgeX; Synnex Professional AV; Tannoy; USAV Group; and West Penn Wire.